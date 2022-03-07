3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults
10:40
Share this -
copied
The prevalence of diagnosed ADHD in boys is roughly twice as high as its prevalence in girls, but as more women are diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood the gap between genders narrows. Sara Fuller was diagnosed with ADHD when she was 33 years old and opens up to Carson Daly about her experience.March 7, 2022
Now Playing
3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults
10:40
UP NEXT
Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need
06:00
Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety
08:36
These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music
04:51
Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention program
03:24
This coffee shop pays for free therapy for the community, one cup at a time