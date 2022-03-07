IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 surprising tech mistakes you're making — and easy ways to fix them

TODAY Originals

3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults

10:40

The prevalence of diagnosed ADHD in boys is roughly twice as high as its prevalence in girls, but as more women are diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood the gap between genders narrows. Sara Fuller was diagnosed with ADHD when she was 33 years old and opens up to Carson Daly about her experience.March 7, 2022

