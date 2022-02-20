Why are mask mandates falling away now?

Before the pandemic hit two years ago, surgical and respirator masks were primarily used by doctors and nurses, but in 2020, they quickly became part of our daily lives to stop the spread of coronavirus. Now, as the omicron wave appears to be slowing, U.S. states are dropping their mask mandates. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 20, 2022
