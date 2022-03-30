IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

29 problem-solving Amazon finds you didn’t know you needed

  • Now Playing

    Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surge

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead

    03:45

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over Spring break crowd concerns

    00:41

  • Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos

    02:07

  • How to save money on spring break as prices rise

    03:19

  • Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip

    02:46

  • Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon

    04:30

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

    03:15

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Spikes in gas prices expected to hit ride-sharing and air travel

    02:06

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48

  • Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

    04:14

  • Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

TODAY

Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surge

03:33

As many get excited for their upcoming vacations, airports around the country are facing major renovations and upgrades to improve travel. Economists say airlines that don’t upgrade are losing billions of investment dollars for their regions. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello gets an exclusive look at Delta’s new terminal at Los Angeles International, the second largest airport in the country.March 30, 2022

Jet-setting for spring break? Bring your mask. TSA extends mask mandate until April 18

  • Now Playing

    Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surge

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead

    03:45

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over Spring break crowd concerns

    00:41

  • Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos

    02:07

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All