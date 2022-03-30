Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surge

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As many get excited for their upcoming vacations, airports around the country are facing major renovations and upgrades to improve travel. Economists say airlines that don’t upgrade are losing billions of investment dollars for their regions. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello gets an exclusive look at Delta’s new terminal at Los Angeles International, the second largest airport in the country.
March 30, 2022
