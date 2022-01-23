Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel
04:12
The widely anticipated 5G cell phone network rollout hit a major snag when airlines warned they would have to ground flights because of potential interference to radars crucial for landing planes under poor visibility. While AT&T and Verizon promise 5G means faster download speeds, the FAA says it’s safety risk outweighs the positive of the new technology. NBC’s Tom Costello reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 23, 2022
