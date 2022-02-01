Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments
Whoopi Goldberg is apologizing after making a controversial comment on Monday’s episode of the “The View,” in which she said the Holocaust was “not about race.” The actor is now speaking out, saying she’s sorry people are misunderstanding her, and that she will approach discussions around the Holocaust with more consideration. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 1, 2022
