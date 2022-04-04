Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’09:38
Now Playing
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys05:08
UP NEXT
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?04:16
5 new book releases to read this April04:00
Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco04:13
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow01:09
Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum01:08
Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game00:58
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke01:41
Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 9302:04
2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night03:08
Will Smith’s future projects are up in the air after Oscars slap02:38
Florida governor DeSantis targets Disney over 'Don't Say Gay' law02:41
Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug!01:14
Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams02:25
Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies03:40
‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 9300:30
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank01:02
The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards00:34
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys05:08
Music’s biggest stars did not disappoint on the red carpet. Sai De Silva joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to break down the biggest trends and most talked about looks of the night.April 4, 2022
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money02:16
Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’09:38
Now Playing
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys05:08
UP NEXT
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?04:16
5 new book releases to read this April04:00
Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco04:13