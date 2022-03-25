Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners
04:35
Share this -
copied
Film expert and Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger joins TODAY with his list of predictions for the winners of this year’s Academy Awards. The sections include best picture, best director, best actors as well as best supporting actors. Karger says he thinks “CODA” has a great chance of winning best picture of the year.March 25, 2022
Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare
03:26
Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers
04:58
Now Playing
Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners
04:35
UP NEXT
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
03:34
Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!