Inside the political fight expected over Biden’s Supreme Court pick

President Joe Biden is detailing what he’s looking for in a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, saying the person “will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.” Thought to be the top contenders are Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and federal Judge J. Michelle Childs. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY white the White House.Jan. 28, 2022