IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead 03:45
UP NEXT
Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards 00:26 Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election 00:30 Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law 02:18 Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back 01:20 Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv 02:20 Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars 02:22 Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more 05:07 How to handle important documents – all online! 04:54 Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise 00:48 Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside 00:27 Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time 03:06 New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31 US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years 02:23 Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars 03:37 Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax' 00:26 Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire 00:22 Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins 01:03 Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China 00:32 FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot 00:46 Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead 03:45
Building whiteout conditions are being blamed for a massive pileup on a Pennsylvania interstate. Authorities say between 50 and 60 vehicles were involved, and at least three people were killed. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY, and Al Roker has the latest forecast following the incident.
March 29, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead 03:45
UP NEXT
Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards 00:26 Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election 00:30 Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law 02:18 Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back 01:20 Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv 02:20