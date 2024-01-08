IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

03:03

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing intense scrutiny over a secret hospital stay and treatment in the ICU. He was admitted one week ago but senior White House officials were not told for three days. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Jan. 8, 2024

Here’s how the upcoming Iowa caucuses will work

