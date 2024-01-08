Officials release video of police shooting of 11-year-old boy
00:35
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Now Playing
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
UP NEXT
Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas
03:29
Door plug that flew off Alaska Airlines jet midflight found in Oregon
02:55
Richard Hunt, pioneering sculptor, dies at 88
02:23
Small town in Illinois saves their only grocery store
03:18
How Republicans rewrote Jan. 6 attacks in Trump’s favor
04:53
Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House
00:35
Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy
02:24
GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus
01:45
Winter storm arrives in Northeast, ending snow drought
01:52
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU
00:45
What do the stars have in store for 2024?
04:58
Easy hacks to help you stick to your New Year resolutions
04:43
6th grader killed after student opens fire at Iowa school
02:13
Meet the students using radio waves to contact the ISS
05:57
Casey Anthony’s parents take a lie detector test in A&E special
02:24
American actor dies after small plane crashes in the Caribbean
00:35
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing intense scrutiny over a secret hospital stay and treatment in the ICU. He was admitted one week ago but senior White House officials were not told for three days. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Jan. 8, 2024