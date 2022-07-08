IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June

    00:56

  • After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go down

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on Friday

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland

    03:49

  • How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

    03:51

  • Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up

    03:41

  • Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

    05:09

  • Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

    03:18

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Biden proposing a three-month gas tax holiday

    02:27

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

TODAY

White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on Friday

01:08

A new jobs report set to be released Friday morning will have Washington and Wall Street looking for signs of where the economy is headed. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022

Employers added 390,000 jobs in May. Unemployment rate remains unchanged.

  • U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June

    00:56

  • After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go down

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on Friday

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland

    03:49

  • How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

    03:51

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All