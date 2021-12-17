White House warns the omicron variant may fuel another surge of COVID-19 infections
Health officials are warning the highly contagious omicron variant will soon become the dominant strain in the U.S. and fuel another surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths over the coming weeks. The CDC is also recommending against the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine unless the Pfizer and Moderna options are unavailable. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Dec. 17, 2021
