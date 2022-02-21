First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed
Every year on Presidents Day, the White House Historical Association unveils a new official Christmas ornament. This year features a gingerbread version of the White House and comes with a gingerbread recipe anyone can make at home.Feb. 21, 2022
