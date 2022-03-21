IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14

  • OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health

    08:31

  • Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion

    02:57

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour

    02:46

  • Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days

    00:27

  • Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos

    02:07

  • Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant

    00:27

  • Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded

    00:23

  • Tornado warnings in effect across the South

    01:16
    White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14
    Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • 'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol

    03:07

  • Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

    01:56

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

    03:11

  • Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor

    01:42

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

    03:29

  • This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation

    04:37

  • Texas wildfires continue to burn out of control, expected to get worse

    00:19

  • 5 LA County law enforcement officers survive helicopter crash

    00:18

  • 1 killed at Arkansas car show, as many as 20 wounded

    00:20

White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

02:14

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is bracing for tough questions during her confirmation hearings Monday, ranging from her stance on abortion rights, affirmative action, and packing the court. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.March 21, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

