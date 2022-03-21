IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies 01:14 OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health 08:31 Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion 02:57 Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour 02:46 Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days 00:27 Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos 02:07 Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant 00:27 Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded 00:23 Tornado warnings in effect across the South 01:16
Now Playing
White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings 02:14
UP NEXT
Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson 01:57 'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol 03:07 Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China 01:56 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine 03:11 Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor 01:42 Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience 03:29 This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation 04:37 Texas wildfires continue to burn out of control, expected to get worse 00:19 5 LA County law enforcement officers survive helicopter crash 00:18 1 killed at Arkansas car show, as many as 20 wounded 00:20 White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings 02:14
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is bracing for tough questions during her confirmation hearings Monday, ranging from her stance on abortion rights, affirmative action, and packing the court. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.
March 21, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies 01:14 OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health 08:31 Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion 02:57 Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour 02:46 Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days 00:27 Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos 02:07