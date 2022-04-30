White House Correspondents Dinner returns amid COVID-19 concerns

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden will be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner, an annual event that hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, including Vice President Harris testing positive and just weeks after a smaller dinner became a superspreader event. NBC’s Allie Raffa reports for Saturday TODAY.April 30, 2022

