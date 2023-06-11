White House confirms China has been spying on U.S. from Cuba

Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos
The White House is acknowledging that China has been spying on the United States from Cuba for years through a listening post. A Biden administration official said the issue was "inherited" when President Biden took office.June 11, 2023
