Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is vowing the United States and its allies will keep ramping up sanctions on Russia until is backs down. The Biden administration also announced another $350 million in military aid for Ukraine, including anti-armor and anti-aircraft systems. NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022
