Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
The White House listed 10 widely prescribed drugs that are now subject to Medicare price negotiations. The list includes medicines for diabetes, arthritis and heart disease. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Aug. 30, 2023
