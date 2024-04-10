Whistleblower claims Boeing Dreamliner could break apart midair

Italy’s Mount Etna blows smoke rings in rare phenomenon
The FAA tells NBC News it is investigating new whistleblower claims made by a Boeing quality engineer about the 787 Dreamliner jet. The whistleblower says sections of the fuselage are put together improperly and that after thousands of flights, it could break apart midair. Boeing says it's fully confident in the plane. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.April 10, 2024
