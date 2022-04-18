IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions

    05:48
Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions

05:48

Recent Google searches surrounding inflation spiked 4,000 percent last week. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to help answer some of the most-Googled inflation-related questions and offer easy ways to save money at the grocery and the gas pump.April 18, 2022

    Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions

    05:48
