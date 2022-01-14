IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

When to throw out common household items (like a toothbrush!)

04:02

Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share how often we should be replacing common household items that we use every day including toothbrushes, toys, shower liners, and pencil eyeliners.Jan. 14, 2022

