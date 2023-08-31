When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings
NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down what medical appointments you need to make as you get older, which ones should be routinely scheduled, and tips on making your visit more efficient.Aug. 31, 2023
