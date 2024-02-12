IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?
03:39
UP NEXT
King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time
00:19
Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway
03:00
Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter
05:56
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
02:53
How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety
04:59
3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart
06:31
How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong
04:40
Numbers to look out for when checking heart health
04:11
Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey
04:57
Cardiac arrest survivor talks importance of learning CPR
05:08
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips
05:28
February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!
04:53
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
How to build trust in the workplace
05:47
When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?
03:39
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
When you’re not feeling well, it can be stressful to decide when it’s the right time to see a doctor. Dr. Vin Gupta joins TODAY with tips on important symptoms to look out for and when you should go to urgent care versus the emergency room.Feb. 12, 2024
Now Playing
When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?
03:39
UP NEXT
King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time
00:19
Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway
03:00
Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter
05:56
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
02:53
How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety
04:59
3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart
06:31
How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong
04:40
Numbers to look out for when checking heart health
04:11
Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey
04:57
Cardiac arrest survivor talks importance of learning CPR
05:08
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips
05:28
February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!
04:53
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
The right way to fight with your significant other