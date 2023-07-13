IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 problem-solving beauty finds for summer — starting at $11

  • Now Playing

    Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts

    00:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high

    00:26

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

  • Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023

    03:43

  • Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

    05:12

  • How people are using AI in the workplace

    04:49

  • FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime

    03:03

  • How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks

    05:08

  • Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season

    04:16

  • Money-saving secrets to stretch your dollars during the summer

    04:43

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • How to save money when booking summer travel

    03:40

  • TikTok’s Your Rich BFF answer viewers’ money dilemmas

    07:37

  • If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it

    05:06

  • Memorial Day weekend: Travel, entertainment, shopping, more

    04:24

Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

04:15

Everyone has a different personality when it comes to money, and it can have a big impact on wallets. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the four different personalities and how to balance yours with budgeting.July 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts

    00:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high

    00:26

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

  • Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023

    03:43

  • Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

    05:12

  • How people are using AI in the workplace

    04:49

  • FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime

    03:03

  • How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks

    05:08

  • Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season

    04:16

  • Money-saving secrets to stretch your dollars during the summer

    04:43

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • How to save money when booking summer travel

    03:40

  • TikTok’s Your Rich BFF answer viewers’ money dilemmas

    07:37

  • If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it

    05:06

  • Memorial Day weekend: Travel, entertainment, shopping, more

    04:24

06:22

Tornadoes touch down in Chicago as heat grips Southwest

02:04

Biden visits new NATO member Finland, affirms support for Ukraine

02:18

Surgeon killed in ‘targeted attack’ by patient

02:24

Damar Hamlin tears up at ESPYs during tribute to first responders

03:16

How AI could transform your future doctor visits

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

03:20

Jenna Bush Hager reads book clues on ‘Jeopardy!'

04:27

Get the scoop on the newest ice cream flavors!

04:04

Shop these products to solve common summer problems

06:11

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass talk ‘Biosphere,’ looming strike

04:27

Get the scoop on the newest ice cream flavors!

04:04

Shop these products to solve common summer problems

06:11

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass talk ‘Biosphere,’ looming strike

05:06

How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

04:15

Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

03:40

What an actors’ strike could mean for show and movies

04:29

How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

03:53

Shop these game-changing items for outdoor family fun

04:28

Shaun White talks ‘The Last Run’ docuseries, Nina Dobrev

03:08

2023 Gerber Baby revealed exclusively on TODAY

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

03:20

Jenna Bush Hager reads book clues on ‘Jeopardy!'

05:18

Maria Shriver shares her approach to being a mother-in-law

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

05:30

John Boyega on ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ says Jamie Foxx is ‘all good'

07:36

Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

03:02

Dan + Shay reveal they almost split after 2021 tour

05:11

Affordable ways to spruce up your space

10:16

Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva talk ‘Real Housewives,’ fashion trends

05:02

Hoda and Jenna faceoff in a Sundae-making competition

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

05:08

Try this buffalo chicken boat recipe that’s better than takeout

03:16

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares her mother’s casserole recipe

04:39

Try this breakfast-inspired dessert of nubby granola shortbread

04:45

Meet the female master bourbon distiller making history

05:11

Grill Dads share their ‘better than buffalo wings’ chicken recipe

03:33

Fire up the grill for this pot roast dinner to add variety to your July 4

04:28

Try this July Fourth recipe for buttermilk blueberry crumb pie