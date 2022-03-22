What you should know before returning to the office
As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, more companies are bringing workers back to the office. This comes amid a rise in common cold cases compared to the year before. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres join TODAY with what people need to know about starting a new normal.March 22, 2022
