NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle discusses what you need to know about your money from the stock market to interest rates to inflation. She says now is the time to pay down debt, take out loans or a mortgage before interest rates rise, and to make sure you file your taxes as soon as possible. The rise in inflation is a sign that the economy is in recovery, she says.Jan. 29, 2022
What you need to know to protect your money
