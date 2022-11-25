IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Save up to 50% on Amazon for Black Friday: Deals on laptops, fitness trackers, vacuums, more

  • Now Playing

    Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Airports and highways report few travel issues on Thanksgiving

    03:44

  • Holiday tips to avoid overindulging, awkward conversations, more

    04:27

  • Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

    03:55

  • X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport

    00:35

  • These are the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving

    02:23

  • Airlines aim to avoid Thanksgiving travel chaos with hiring spree

    02:01

  • Millions hit the road and skies as Thanksgiving travel rush begins

    02:47

  • Your Thanksgiving questions answered: Travel, turkey, more

    03:11

  • Donna Farizan tests out the new travel trend of wellness hotels

    05:13

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member wins trip to Germany!

    04:06

  • Donna Farizan channels ‘Emily in Paris’ for her French vacation

    05:14

  • Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 2023

    03:32

  • Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further

    00:25

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member wins trip to Scotland!

    03:12

  • TSA head warns holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels

    05:51

  • What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend

    04:37

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member spins wheel for a trip!

    03:55

  • Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season

    02:57

  • Hoda and Jenna audience member wins a trip to Paris!

    04:02

TODAY

Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

02:42

As demand and pricing for airfare continues to soar, Frontier Airlines is offering unlimited flights for $799 through Cyber Monday. It's part of a growing trend in subscription travel programs, sparked by economic pressures. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Nov. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Airports and highways report few travel issues on Thanksgiving

    03:44

  • Holiday tips to avoid overindulging, awkward conversations, more

    04:27

  • Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

    03:55

  • X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport

    00:35

  • These are the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving

    02:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All