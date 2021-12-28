IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What you need to know about your 2021 taxes

TODAY

What you need to know about your 2021 taxes

In the latest edition of On the Money on TODAY, NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the show to tell you everything you need to know at the end of the year to be ready for tax time. Among her tips: Organize all your pay stubs, W2 forms, receipts and other important paperwork.Dec. 28, 2021

    What you need to know about your 2021 taxes

