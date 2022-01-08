IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

What you need to know about CDC’s quarantine guidance and rapid tests

NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins Weekend TODAY to help sort out confusion about the CDC’s updated quarantine guidance and offers suggestions for the best face masks that can protect against the coronavirus. Dr. Torres also discusses how to find and use rapid tests at home.Jan. 8, 2022

