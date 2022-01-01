IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

  • Now Playing

    What world leaders are doing to slow climate change

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Climate change summit ends with sweeping international deal

    00:36

  • Climate conference talks in overtime with key issues at stake

    02:12

  • Bill Gates calls for ‘green industrial revolution’ to stop climate change

    02:20

  • Due to climate change, coffee beans are now growing in California

    04:23

  • Inside Pope Francis’ historic fight against climate change

    02:44

  • Kermit the Frog says it's easy to be green with this advice

    03:32

  • Some want American bumblebee added to endangered species list

    03:12

  • Growing off the vine: How a Paris rooftop farm is changing the industry

    04:03

  • What Greta Thunberg wants for Earth

    04:29

  • Efforts are underway to save North American moose amid climate change

    03:17

  • Glacier in Swiss Alps is melting due to climate change

    04:34

  • Al Roker talks to EPA administrator about extreme weather, ‘air inequality’ and more

    03:38

  • How American crocodiles are being saved from extinction

    04:36

  • Try these eco-friendly products: Jeans, oat milk, baby food

    04:12

  • How climate change is impacting Scotland’s iconic castles

    03:49

  • President Biden declares new era of US diplomacy in UN speech

    02:21

  • How everyday tasks are sources of air pollution

    04:57

  • ‘Billion Oyster Project’ uses oyster shells to clean up New York Harbor

    06:06

  • TODAY Climate will examine environmental issues on air and online

    01:14

TODAY

What world leaders are doing to slow climate change

02:51

One of the biggest issues facing President Biden and other world leaders in 2022 is climate change. NBC News chief environmental affairs correspondent Anne Thompson reports on progress being made for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What world leaders are doing to slow climate change

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Climate change summit ends with sweeping international deal

    00:36

  • Climate conference talks in overtime with key issues at stake

    02:12

  • Bill Gates calls for ‘green industrial revolution’ to stop climate change

    02:20

  • Due to climate change, coffee beans are now growing in California

    04:23

  • Inside Pope Francis’ historic fight against climate change

    02:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All