IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Under $25 Prime Day deals across tech, beauty, fashion and more

  • Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support

    02:47

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership

    02:03

  • Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future

    05:53

  • Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products

    05:34

  • Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

    02:56

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week

    00:27

  • Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope

    02:56

  • House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote

    02:07

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

    05:09

  • Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane

    01:59

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16

  • What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

    03:20

  • Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel

    02:13

  • Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion

    02:22

  • Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

    07:19

What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

03:49

NBC News analysts Jeremy Bash and James Stavridis provide strategic analysis as Israel continues to build up military near Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.Oct. 12, 2023

  • Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support

    02:47

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership

    02:03

  • Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future

    05:53

  • Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products

    05:34

  • Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

    02:56

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week

    00:27

  • Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope

    02:56

  • House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote

    02:07

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

    05:09

  • Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane

    01:59

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16

  • What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

    03:20

  • Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel

    02:13

  • Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion

    02:22

  • Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

    07:19

Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support

Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership

Documentaries to watch: ‘Groundbreakers,’ ‘Ladies First’ and more

See a retired teacher and a tech manager get style makeovers

Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future

Mandy Moore talks being a mom of 2, 'keeping door open' for a 3rd

Enjoy fall flavors while supporting these small businesses

Enjoy fall flavors while supporting these small businesses

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser shares his daily ‘cowboy’ routine

Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products

Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Shop these 6 game changing products for moms and dads

US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation

How Harry Belafonte’s family is continuing the icon's legacy

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

How a club of young people is helping to revive Mahjong

Documentaries to watch: ‘Groundbreakers,’ ‘Ladies First’ and more

See a retired teacher and a tech manager get style makeovers

Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future

Mandy Moore talks being a mom of 2, 'keeping door open' for a 3rd

How 2 of Beyoncé's backup dancers are giving back through dance

yung pueblo talks new book, shares tips for connecting with intuition

Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

Are Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating? New pics spark speculation

How a store in NYC celebrates contributions of indigenous artists

How long is too long to give your spouse the cold shoulder?

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!

Try these creative coffee drinks for different times of the day

Meatballs with a Mexican spin: Get the recipe!

Eric Ripert shares how to make delicious grilled shrimp skewers

Meet the family behind the beloved Porto’s Bakery in LA

How to buy, store and prep fresh fish: Chef Éric Ripert shares tips

Cooking with Cal: Gluten-free chicken cutlets with arugula salad