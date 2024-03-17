Kacey Musgraves on ‘Deeper Well’ inspiration, overcoming doubts
07:54
Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?
02:15
American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world
04:01
Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101
02:00
Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress
03:30
Fan in Detroit celebrates 91st birthday with Sunday Mug Shot
01:54
Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout
01:59
Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address
02:11
Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age
03:00
Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and path to stardom
08:09
Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons
04:13
Viral Glasgow Willy Wonka event prompts tears, calls to police
04:25
Friends mark annual girls trip with Sunday Mug Shot at Lake Austin
01:51
Voters cite immigration as top issue while Biden, Trump visit border
04:33
Will Nikki Haley drop out of the race after Super Tuesday?
01:54
Trump defeats Nikki Haley with sweeps in Idaho, Missouri
01:55
Israeli military says it did not carry out strike on aid convoy in Gaza
00:42
Two dead as Texas wildfire becomes largest in state history
00:19
Powerful blizzard slams West Coast with up to 12 feet of snow
01:26
Sheryl Lee Ralph on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 40-year climb to stardom
07:51
What will happen to TikTok if the U.S. bans the app?
04:46
Copied
Copied
The House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok if the popular app does not separate from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The vote was bipartisan and passed in a landslide even after millions of users spoke out against the ban. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 17, 2024
UP NEXT
Kacey Musgraves on ‘Deeper Well’ inspiration, overcoming doubts
07:54
Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?
02:15
American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world
04:01
Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101
02:00
Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress
03:30
Fan in Detroit celebrates 91st birthday with Sunday Mug Shot
01:54
Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout
01:59
Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address
02:11
Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age
03:00
Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and path to stardom
08:09
Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons
04:13
Viral Glasgow Willy Wonka event prompts tears, calls to police
04:25
Friends mark annual girls trip with Sunday Mug Shot at Lake Austin
01:51
Voters cite immigration as top issue while Biden, Trump visit border
04:33
Will Nikki Haley drop out of the race after Super Tuesday?
01:54
Trump defeats Nikki Haley with sweeps in Idaho, Missouri
01:55
Israeli military says it did not carry out strike on aid convoy in Gaza
00:42
Two dead as Texas wildfire becomes largest in state history
00:19
Powerful blizzard slams West Coast with up to 12 feet of snow
01:26
Sheryl Lee Ralph on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 40-year climb to stardom