What will happen to TikTok if the U.S. bans the app?





The House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok if the popular app does not separate from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The vote was bipartisan and passed in a landslide even after millions of users spoke out against the ban. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 17, 2024