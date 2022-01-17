What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga

There is significant damage on the Pacific Island nation of Tonga after an underwater volcano erupted on Saturday, triggering a tsunami. Phone and internet lines for the entire island were cut off, making communication difficult. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.Jan. 17, 2022
