What toll has the pandemic taken on heart health?

More than 41% of Americans have had at least one heart-related issue since March 2020. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down a new study from the Cleveland Clinic that looks at the pandemic’s impact on heart health. More than just the virus itself, the pandemic has taken a toll on physical and mental health as people have been putting off doctor visits and have spent more time being sedentary. 77% of Americans say they were more likely to sit throughout the day compared to before the pandemic. “Our bodies are made to get up and move around… so if that doesn’t happen you end gaining more weight, you increase stress on your body, and you increase blood sugar levels,” Dr. Torres says.Feb. 1, 2022

