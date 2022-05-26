What to watch this summer: new and returning TV shows to look out for

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Entertainment journalist Gia Peppers joins PopStart Plus’ Summer Preview with her take on must-watch shows to binge and stream this summer, including “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix and “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+.May 26, 2022

