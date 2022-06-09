IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From grill tools to project kits, 13 Father’s Day gifts picked by Men’s Health

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'

    06:04

  • San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime

    02:19

  • 16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • Will hearings with shooting survivors lead to new gun laws?

    02:38

  • Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea

    02:08

  • Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour

    04:56

  • Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!

    00:39

  • Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss

    02:41

TODAY

What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

02:30

The first of at least seven public hearings by the Jan. 6 committee will be televised Thursday where new details and videos will be revealed for the first time about the riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on what’s at stake for both political parties. June 9, 2022

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All