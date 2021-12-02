What to read: December's hottest book picks

Best-selling author of “Leave the World Behind,” Rumaan Alam, shares that his book will become a Netflix film starring Julia Roberts, and gives his picks for December’s must-reads which include “Tell Me How to Be” by Neel Patel, “Spike,” by Spike Lee, “Tidesong,” by Wendy Xu, and “Fight Night,” by Miriam Toews.Dec. 2, 2021