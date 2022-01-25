IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

TODAY

What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits

05:32

At-home food sensitivity or intolerance tests say they can get to the root of what foods are causing everything from bloating to headaches to joint pain with no prescription or doctor’s visit required. Now, the American Academy for Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology is warning against using all intolerance tests due to lack of sufficient scientific evidence. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022

