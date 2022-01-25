What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits
05:32
Share this -
copied
At-home food sensitivity or intolerance tests say they can get to the root of what foods are causing everything from bloating to headaches to joint pain with no prescription or doctor’s visit required. Now, the American Academy for Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology is warning against using all intolerance tests due to lack of sufficient scientific evidence. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder
00:51
3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire
00:29
Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals
03:10
‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak
00:35
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene
02:32
Navy jet crashes while trying to land on aircraft carrier