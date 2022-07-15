IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What to know before bringing kids to a water park

04:18

Water parks offer relief for families trying to beat the heat during summer months, but there can be concerns over the cleanliness of the water. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on what to know before jumping in.July 15, 2022

