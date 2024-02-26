IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65
Feb. 26, 202403:14

  • Airfare, security and AI: Tips for traveling in 2024

    04:29

  • Watch: Black bear crawls out of the vent of a North Carolina home

    00:50

  • Recent student murders have college campuses on edge

    02:15

  • Watch: Boy hears mom say 'I love you' clearly for the first time

    00:59

  • Excitement builds for April's rare total solar eclipse: How to catch it

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over court storming after Duke player injured

    02:46

  • AT&T offers $5 credit to customers affected by nationwide outage

    00:30

  • Clinics pause on shipping embryos out of Alabama, as fallout grows

    02:21

  • Navalny ally claims he was close to being freed before his death

    00:55

  • Zelenskyy on need of foreign aid to win war: We count on our partners

    02:24

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

    02:09

  • Trump under fire for saying his mug shot appeals to Black voters

    04:56

  • Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

    07:06

  • See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

    04:10

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

    02:19

  • Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

    03:34

  • Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

    05:02

  • See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

    02:19

  • US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

    01:27

What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

03:14

With a record number of people are turning 65 this year, NBC’s Christine Romans shares what you need to know about how much you need to save, catching up on your 401k if you're over 50, getting the most out of social security, and more.Feb. 26, 2024

  • Airfare, security and AI: Tips for traveling in 2024

    04:29

  • Watch: Black bear crawls out of the vent of a North Carolina home

    00:50

  • Recent student murders have college campuses on edge

    02:15

  • Watch: Boy hears mom say 'I love you' clearly for the first time

    00:59

  • Excitement builds for April's rare total solar eclipse: How to catch it

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over court storming after Duke player injured

    02:46

  • AT&T offers $5 credit to customers affected by nationwide outage

    00:30

  • Clinics pause on shipping embryos out of Alabama, as fallout grows

    02:21

  • Navalny ally claims he was close to being freed before his death

    00:55

  • Zelenskyy on need of foreign aid to win war: We count on our partners

    02:24

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

    02:09

  • Trump under fire for saying his mug shot appeals to Black voters

    04:56

  • Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

    07:06

  • See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

    04:10

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

    02:19

  • Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

    03:34

  • Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

    05:02

  • See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

    02:19

  • US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

    01:27

Trump under fire for saying his mug shot appeals to Black voters

Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

Zelenskyy on need of foreign aid to win war: We count on our partners

Navalny ally claims he was close to being freed before his death

Clinics pause on shipping embryos out of Alabama, as fallout grows

AT&T offers $5 credit to customers affected by nationwide outage

Concerns grow over court storming after Duke player injured

At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility

The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

Joe Manganiello on intense new version of 'Deal or No Deal Island'

At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility

The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

Joe Manganiello on intense new version of 'Deal or No Deal Island'

How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process

Airfare, security and AI: Tips for traveling in 2024

Test your superfood knowledge with this heart healthy quiz!

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Beanie Feldstein talks 'Drive-Away Dolls,' connection to Al Roker

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Meet the designers who created distinctive looks for Hoda & Jenna

See the custom looks a sister team designed for Hoda & Jenna

Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances

Alan Cumming says even he is ‘obsessed’ with ‘The Traitors’

Jenna Bush Hager: My son tells me he's 'allergic to my kisses'

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Designer Anthony Oyer creates custom outfits for Hoda & Jenna

Jenny Slate on new comedy special, using voices with her daughter

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Top mattresses — and where to find the best Presidents Day sales

Nab these Presidents Day deals early — plus, exclusive discounts!

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Cauliflower Bolognese with spicy breadcrumbs: Get the recipe!

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter

Juicy tarragon roast chicken: Get the recipe!