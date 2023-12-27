Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison after 8 years
Creative specialty beverages fuel drink war with fast-food giants
NASA straps dreams of 2024 moon mission to SpaceX rockets
Royal Caribbean's 9-month cruise becomes social media sensation
Driver trapped in flipped car for 6 days rescued by fishermen
Holiday sales up 3%: What this means for the economy
US Navy shot down barrage of drones and missiles over Red Sea
Israel launches new airstrikes, says war could continue for months
US officials to meet with Mexico’s president over border crisis
New Year’s travel rush kicks off with hazardous weather conditions
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 26, 2023
Trump maintains lead in polls with 20 days until Iowa Caucus
Israel faces growing pressure to end war with Hamas
Whale watches get rare orca pod sighting off California coast
Beyoncé’s childhood home damaged by fire on Christmas
Largest migrant caravan in more than a year headed to US
Here is what to know about returning gifts from the holidays
Spirit Airlines apologizes after lone 6-year-old put on wrong flight
Heightened security expected for New Year's Eve celebrations
NASA straps dreams of 2024 moon mission to SpaceX rockets
02:47
NASA's dreams of launching astronauts around the moon for the first time in 50 years are depending on Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on what's ahead for the space race in 2024.Dec. 27, 2023
