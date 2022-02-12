What to expect from Super Bowl 56’s scorching hot showdown
02:29
The L.A. Rams are hoping for a championship win at home against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL’s biggest game will be played in red-hot Southern California, which is currently experiencing record temperatures, but that hasn’t thrown Joe Burrow: He says players have to “treat every game like it’s the Super Bowl.” NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 12, 2022
