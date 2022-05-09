IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Here’s why Prince Harry won’t be on the balcony at the Queen’s Jubilee

03:30

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss Queen Elizabeth’s decision to limit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public access at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. “We know that they would have been welcome on the balcony, but what would have been unwelcome is the idea that all eyes would have been on them,” she says.May 9, 2022

