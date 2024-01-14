What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

Tina Fey talks return of ‘Mean Girls,’ landing dream job at ‘SNL’
“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss what new poll numbers mean ahead of the Iowa caucuses and what to expect from the candidates after the vote.Jan. 14, 2024
