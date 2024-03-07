IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off bralettes, a multi-purpose kitchen essential, more

State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address
March 7, 202404:44

  • Americans urged to leave Haiti as violence spirals out of control

    00:34

  • Look, but don't touch: Blue dragons wash ashore in Texas

    02:27

  • National Guard deployed to NYC subways amid spike in crimes

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy signs IVF protections, shielding clinics

    02:41

  • Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds

    10:05

  • Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'

    06:36

  • CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business

    05:20

  • Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy

    06:32

  • Amazon, Walmart, Target: Are membership plans worth it?

    03:33

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators

    00:31

  • Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial

    00:32

  • Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices

    03:21

  • TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial

    03:23

  • Dartmouth College's men’s basketball teams votes to unionize

    02:40

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company

    01:50

  • Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

    03:56

State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address

04:44

President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a significant State of the Union address and is expected to hammer several themes, including improving the economy, reproductive rights and preserving democracy. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY with analysis.March 7, 2024

  • Americans urged to leave Haiti as violence spirals out of control

    00:34

  • Look, but don't touch: Blue dragons wash ashore in Texas

    02:27

  • National Guard deployed to NYC subways amid spike in crimes

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy signs IVF protections, shielding clinics

    02:41

  • Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds

    10:05

  • Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'

    06:36

  • CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business

    05:20

  • Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy

    06:32

  • Amazon, Walmart, Target: Are membership plans worth it?

    03:33

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators

    00:31

  • Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial

    00:32

  • Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices

    03:21

  • TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial

    03:23

  • Dartmouth College's men’s basketball teams votes to unionize

    02:40

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company

    01:50

  • Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

    03:56

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy signs IVF protections, shielding clinics

State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address

National Guard deployed to NYC subways amid spike in crimes

‘Rust’ armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Max becomes latest platform to announce password sharing limits

Americans urged to leave Haiti as violence spirals out of control

Look, but don't touch: Blue dragons wash ashore in Texas

What to watch in March: ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4, more

Chelsey Goodan talks new book ‘Underestimated,' trusting kids

Music icon Mary J. Blige talks learning to thank and praise herself

What to watch in March: ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4, more

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business

Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Liev Schreiber, Amy Ryan talk ‘Doubt: A Parable’ Broadway revival

Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ talks new season: 'We love making this show'

Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Chelsey Goodan talks new book ‘Underestimated,' trusting kids

Music icon Mary J. Blige talks learning to thank and praise herself

I've been hooking up with my friend. Can I start telling people?

Hot Docs: Hoda & Jenna share new documentaries to watch

Embrace spring with these easy decorating ideas

Joel McHale gives his hot takes on cold plunges, Jenna's outfit

Joel McHale talks Season 2 of ‘Animal Control,' pets at home

Hoda's daughter sends her sweet message for 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

Jason Kelce sends love to his wife, Kylie, during retirement speech

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Steals & Deals: Shop household essentials for spring

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation

Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more

Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway

Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!

Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick 'Good Material'

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!

4 cocktails recipes perfect for celebrating leap year birthdays!

Plantain pancakes with jerk honey butter: Get the recipe!

2 vegan recipes to try: Plant-based frittata muffins, frittata quiche

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?