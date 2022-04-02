What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Grammy Awards are finally here after being delayed due to the omicron variant. Olivia Rodrigo has a chance to sweep four major categories at just 19 years old, while legendary star Tony Bennett is nominated for his work with Lady Gaga. The Foo Fighters canceled their performance after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins and Kanye West will not be taking the stage after being banned from performing. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022

