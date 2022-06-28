What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

- Now Playing
What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled02:54
- UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!03:00
Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend03:26
Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning02:49
Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers01:59
Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin04:33
Know your rights as an airline passenger before your next flight04:23
Nantucket bares deep divisions over proposed topless beaches03:23
Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies03:18
Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday00:29
Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding00:24
Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos03:13
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over holiday weekend02:05
More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday00:21
Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage03:05
Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone02:40
It's not too late to book a summer escape: Check out these deals05:03
6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing list05:13
Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country04:06
National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high01:49
- Now Playing
What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled02:54
- UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!03:00
Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend03:26
Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning02:49
Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers01:59
Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin04:33
Play All
Play All