IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

    03:00

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

    04:33

  • Know your rights as an airline passenger before your next flight

    04:23

  • Nantucket bares deep divisions over proposed topless beaches

    03:23

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

    03:18

  • Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

    00:29

  • Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over holiday weekend

    02:05

  • More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

    00:21

  • Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

    03:05

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • It's not too late to book a summer escape: Check out these deals

    05:03

  • 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing list

    05:13

  • Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

    04:06

  • National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high

    01:49

TODAY

What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

02:54

More than a quarter of U.S. flights are now being delayed, according to travel app Hopper. As the busy Fourth of July holiday nears, NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on how to avoid problems plaguing people who are traveling by air.June 28, 2022

Travel woes? What to do if your flight is canceled or delayed

  • Now Playing

    What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

    03:00

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

    04:33

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All