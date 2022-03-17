What to do if you experience ‘financial infidelity’ in a relationship
A recent survey found more than 40% of couples say they’ve experienced “financial infidelity” in the past year. CNBC’s personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to prevent this or overcome when a partner deliberately hides the truth about their money.March 17, 2022
