Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

What to do if you experience 'financial infidelity' in a relationship

04:32

A recent survey found more than 40% of couples say they’ve experienced “financial infidelity” in the past year. CNBC’s personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to prevent this or overcome when a partner deliberately hides the truth about their money.March 17, 2022

