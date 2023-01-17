Will switching to electric vehicles save you money down the road?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The unpredictability surrounding the price of gas has drivers turning to electric vehicles in record numbers — but many are experiencing sticker shock. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what to consider before switching and how much money you can save in the long run after switching.Jan. 17, 2023

