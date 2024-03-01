What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the beauty influencers known as The Lipstick Lesbians05:49
Now Playing
What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies04:27
UP NEXT
Refresh your wardrobe with these fashion finds perfect for spring03:08
Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation04:17
Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more04:40
Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway04:28
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches04:43
Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!04:31
Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick 'Good Material'05:08
Shop these bestselling problem solvers from home to fashion04:54
Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more04:26
6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget04:41
Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more04:36
Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe03:44
Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more04:13
Retailers tighten policy around returns: What you need to know03:40
TODAY celebrates designers leaving indelible mark on fashion04:49
Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more03:43
Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?04:20
Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales04:40
What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies04:27
From luggage to makeup and more, now is the time to nab some major deals — and score freebies. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to share all the ways to save.March 1, 2024
Meet the beauty influencers known as The Lipstick Lesbians05:49
Now Playing
What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies04:27
UP NEXT
Refresh your wardrobe with these fashion finds perfect for spring03:08
Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation04:17
Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more04:40
Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway04:28
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches04:43
Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!04:31
Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick 'Good Material'05:08
Shop these bestselling problem solvers from home to fashion04:54
Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more04:26
6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget04:41
Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more04:36
Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe03:44
Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more04:13
Retailers tighten policy around returns: What you need to know03:40
TODAY celebrates designers leaving indelible mark on fashion04:49
Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more03:43
Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?04:20
Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales04:40